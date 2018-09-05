FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan parents accused of beating their 3-year-old daughter to death while trying to potty train her have been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

The Flint Journal reports 29-year-old Erika Finley was sentenced to 15-40 years Wednesday and 27-year-old Khairy Simon was sentenced to 12-40 years in Kimora Simon’s death. Finley earlier pleaded no contest to charges including second-degree murder while Simon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Both have offered apologies.

Simon told a judge in June that Finley hit the girl repeatedly with her fist and an extension cord because they were trying to potty train her. He said he tried to stop Finley.

Authorities say Kimora was killed in 2015 , but Finley continued to collect the child’s welfare benefits. Kimora’s body hasn’t been found.

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint