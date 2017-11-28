TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — The parents of a 3-year-old Massachusetts boy say their son was left alone on a school bus for several hours before he was found.

WFXT-TV reports Xavier Ebersold was picked up from his parent’s home in Taunton for preschool around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Ebersolds say their son was marked present at Triumph, Inc.

It wasn’t until 11 a.m. that the school called the Ebersolds about Xavier’s absence. The child’s mother says the program’s executive director found their son still on the bus around noon at a lot about 6 miles (9 kilometers) away.

Executive Director Karen Ennis says the school is cooperating with the Ebersolds and licensing authorities. Ennis says staff members involved have been removed from duty.

Xavier’s mother says she will now drive her son to school.

