PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of parents raffling off a gun to support a Maine high school graduation celebration is receiving backlash online.
WGME-TV reports the group is raffling off a 9mm handgun that a parent donated to raise money for Project Graduation at Hodgdon High School. Sporting goods store owner and parent Michelle Crane promoted the raffle on her Facebook page last month.
Crane says all laws apply in the raffle and that the winner must pass a background check. She says the group has raffled off guns before.
Some Facebook users say the raffle is insensitive to the families of students killed in recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
Principal Mary Harbison says she doesn’t supervise Project Graduation so she won’t weigh in on the issue.
___
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com