BOSTON (AP) — Some parents of Boston elementary school students are complaining that new school start times in the city could mean their children will have to wake up two hours earlier.
At a packed meeting Wednesday to discuss the new schedules, parents voiced concerns that their children wouldn’t get enough sleep and that shifting the school day earlier would force more people to pay for after-school care.
The school district announced last week that it was planning to move start times for many older students later, while many elementary schools would start earlier. It says research has shown that earlier starts are more “developmentally appropriate” for younger students.
The district’s plan staggers start times from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to save money on bussing.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Value Village sues Washington attorney general, fighting a demand for millions to settle investigation
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?