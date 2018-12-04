BEIRUT (AP) — The parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, say they are hopeful the Trump administration will work on releasing their son, in the same way it did with Americans held in North Korea.
Marc and Debra Tice told reporters in Beirut that they have met U.S. officials from the president on down over the past months and “they have each made a commitment to us that they’re determined to bring Austin home safely.”
Austin Tice, of Houston, Texas, disappeared in August 2012 while covering Syria’s civil war.
A video released a month later showed him blindfolded and held by armed men, saying “Oh, Jesus.” He has not been heard from since.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death