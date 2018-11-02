ALOHA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the parents of trick-or-treaters in Aloha got sick after eating methamphetamine-laced Halloween candy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Aloha Thursday when they got a call of adults feeling ill after eating candy.

Authorities say the parents and two children went trick-or-treating near their home Wednesday in northern Aloha and that the adults ate Sour Patch Kids candy that had been collected.

The parents say the candy appeared to be fully sealed.

Deputies say tests on the candy showed the presence of meth. The candy was seized and placed into evidence by the deputies.

The adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office has received no other reports of Halloween candy that has been tampered with.