ALOHA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the parents of trick-or-treaters in Aloha got sick after eating methamphetamine-laced Halloween candy.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Aloha Thursday when they got a call of adults feeling ill after eating candy.
Authorities say the parents and two children went trick-or-treating near their home Wednesday in northern Aloha and that the adults ate Sour Patch Kids candy that had been collected.
The parents say the candy appeared to be fully sealed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia's star-studded closing act
Deputies say tests on the candy showed the presence of meth. The candy was seized and placed into evidence by the deputies.
The adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The sheriff’s office has received no other reports of Halloween candy that has been tampered with.