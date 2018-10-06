DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a teenager who drowned during a high school swim class have filed a claim with his Northern California school district.
The East Bay Times reported Friday that the claim alleges that a physical education teacher at San Ramon Valley High School had students tread water for more than three minutes when 15-year-old Benjamin Curry slipped under the water and drowned in May.
The claim alleges more than 50 students were in the pool during teacher Aaron Becker’s class.
Becker did not return the newspaper’s request for comment.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich says officials have not reviewed the claim and can’t discuss specifics.
The paper says an autopsy report in June ruled the teen had not killed himself but accidentally drowned.
___
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com