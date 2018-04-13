HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old Connecticut boy shot to death in a friend’s home have sued the man who rented the house alleging “wanton and reckless misconduct” for failing to properly store a firearm.
The suit filed by Kristin Song and Michael Song alleges Daniel Markle “unsafely stored and/or kept a loaded gun on the premises when he knew or should have known that a minor was likely to gain access to the gun.”
The Songs’ son, Ethan, died Jan. 31 after being shot in the Guilford home.
Police said there was another teen in the house at the time, but no adults.
The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.
Markle’s attorney did not respond to the Hartford Courant’s request for comment.
The suit seeks unspecified damages.