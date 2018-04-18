Share story

By
The Associated Press

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Parents of a 6-year-old girl who died in Massachusetts are being held on $250,000 bail following a dangerousness hearing.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shana Pedroso and 38-year-old Marvin Brito were both ordered held on $250,000 cash bail during a hearing in Fitchburg District Court Tuesday.

Pedroso has pleaded not guilty to counts of assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child. Brito also pleaded not guilty to counts of reckless endangerment and permitting substantial injury to a child.

State troopers responded to the couple’s home on April 10 to find the unresponsive girl, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Her 9-year-old brother was hospitalized and is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The Sentinel and Enterprise reports attorney Michael Hussey, who represents Pedroso, and attorney Edward Fogarty, who represents Brito, declined to say whether their clients are expected to post bail.

