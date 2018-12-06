NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The parents of a 13-year-old girl who was shot seven times by a classmate at a suburban Indianapolis school are suing the young assailant’s parents.
The parents of Ella Whistler allege that negligence by the boy’s parents led to their daughter suffering life-altering injuries in the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.
The shooting ended when the boy was tackled by science teacher Jason Seaman , who was also shot and injured. The lawsuit alleges the boy’s parents failed to prevent him from accessing guns and ammunition at his home.
The boy admitted to the attack. A judge ordered last month that the boy be held in state juvenile detention until he’s 18 or deemed rehabilitated. The lawsuit was filed days later.
The Associated Press isn’t using the boy’s name because he was charged as a juvenile. An attorney for his parents declined comment Thursday.