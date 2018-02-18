GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Parents of children who died from college hazing are gathering in South Carolina to determine how they can prevent other such deaths.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports the gathering of parents of 16 children who died will be held Feb. 23-24 in Greenville. It’s being hosted by Cindy Hipps, whose son Tucker died on a fraternity run at Clemson on Sept. 22, 2014.

His family believes hazing led to Tucker’s fatal fall from a bridge over Lake Hartwell.

The meeting will include guest speakers and university representatives. It will be closed to the public.

The parents’ focus will include legislation like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, passed in South Carolina in 2016. The law requires colleges and universities to report fraternity and sorority violations publicly.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com