FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The parents of a woman who died Jan. 1, 2017, are suing the Fairbanks Police Department, the Alaska Department of Corrections and an Alaska nightclub for sharing blame in the death of their daughter.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Michaela Kitelinger died after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released on her own recognizance. She walked away from the Fairbanks Correctional Center about 6 a.m. She later was struck by a vehicle.
An autopsy revealed her blood-alcohol level was 0.157. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Kitelinger drank at Kodiak Jack’s on New Year’s Eve 2016.
Deborah Kitelinger says her daughter made mistakes but personnel at the nightclub, police department and jail did also.
The entities are being sued for wrongful death.
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com