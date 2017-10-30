DETROIT (AP) — A couple is struggling to understand how their daughter was found dead years ago in Detroit and buried in an unmarked grave without their knowledge.
The parents of 28-year-old Crissita Cage-Toaster reported her missing in October 2009.
Her mother, Rosita Cage-Toaster, says Detroit police called her late last month, telling her they’d found her daughter’s body in 2010 in the Detroit River but didn’t initially identify the body.
Part of the reason was because the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office and Detroit police records listed her ethnicity as Caucasian or Hispanic. She was black.
A cause of death wasn’t determined. The body was eventually buried at a cemetery west of Detroit.
The county notified her parents this week of plans to exhume the body. They say Detroit police were negligent in the investigation.