DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Parents of Detroit Lakes High School students are upset over a photo circulating on social media showing several students with plastic bags over their heads during a game of musical chairs.
Monte Duel, who has a stepson who attends the school, says someone showed poor judgment during the assembly, which was part of the school’s annual Snoball Week Celebration. He tells KFGO radio that it makes no sense to use plastic bags instead of blindfolds for the game.
School Supt. Doug Froke apologized for the way the event was conducted and said the school will “make adjustments” for future events.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com