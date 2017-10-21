TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Some parents at an Ohio middle school have said they were shocked to hear an eighth-grade choir sing about picking cotton just days after other students in the district took photos and videos of themselves with a Confederate flag outside the high school.
The Blade reports “Cotton Needs Pickin'” was performed Thursday during a fall concert at Springfield Middle School in Lucas County. Parent Nicole Maulsby, who is Cuban, posted a video of the performance on Facebook. Her husband, Alonzo, who is black, left the auditorium during the song, she said.
Maulsby and online commenters contend that a song about workers happily picking cotton is a racist reference to black slaves toiling in the fields of the South.
Springfield Schools Superintendent Matt Geha said the song came from a book of American folk music, adding that he hadn’t received any calls on Friday but was aware of the complaints circulating on social media.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
“I know that timing can sound bad, but it’s a historical component for what the choir department had to use for their curriculum,” Geha said.
The short song includes the lyrics: “Cotton needs pickin’ so bad, we’re going’na pick all over this field.”
Maulsby told The Blade the performance came “a little bit too close” to when a racial slur was “being used directly across the street in the parking lot.”
Earlier this month, about a dozen male students affiliated with a Christian youth organization called Young Life recorded themselves with a Confederate flag during what has been described as a rally. Some images of the rally posted on Snapchat reportedly included racial slurs.