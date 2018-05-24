INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they believe an Indianapolis couple starved their 2-month-old daughter to death.
They said 38-year-old William Moss and 27-year-old Janet Ringer are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Coroners determined Ruth Ringer died last Aug. 21 from malnutrition and dehydration. Police officers had found the child in full rigor mortis in the couple’s home.
The couple was arrested Tuesday and remained jailed Thursday. Online court records didn’t list attorneys for them.
The Indianapolis Star reports four state child welfare workers had visited the home hours before Ruth died, and at least one of them expressed concern about the child’s well-being but didn’t report it to authorities. The Indiana State Personnel Department said family case manager Marianne Teixeira received a five-day suspension for failure to follow policy.