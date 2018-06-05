DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of a missing 5-year-old who are charged in his disappearance and death will go before a grand jury.

The Tennessean reports General Sessions Court Judge Craig Monsue ruled to send the cases to the Dickson County Grand Jury at the preliminary hearing Monday.

Joe Clyde Daniels, who was autistic and non-verbal, was reported missing April 4. Days later, the child’s father, 28-year-old Joseph Ray Daniels, was charged with criminal homicide. The boy’s mother, 27-year-old Krystal Nicole Daniels, is charged with aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent Joey Boyd testified Monday. He said Joe Clyde was beat to death one night by his father for urinating on the floor. The bureau says Joseph Daniels then hid Joe Clyde’s body, which still hasn’t been found.

