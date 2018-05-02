MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her boyfriend have been charged with murder in the beating death of their 7-year-old son in Tennessee.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 42-year-old Michelle Williamson and 39-year-old Daryl Lee have been indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in the death of Tevaun Williamson.

Investigators said the boy died at a hospital in November 2016 after he was beaten with a cable cord and his head was slammed to the floor. An autopsy showed he was malnourished and dehydrated.

Both parents are in custody. Court records show Williamson is being represented by a public defender. Her attorney could not be reached after hours Wednesday.

Records do not show if Lee has a lawyer.