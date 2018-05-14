ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A detention hearing in Albuquerque is underway for the parents of a 7-year-old girl who authorities argue was a victim of human trafficking.

The girl’s parents were in court Monday for the continuation of a hearing that began Friday. Their attorneys are disputing the reliability of evidence collected by the state attorney general’s office in its investigation.

The girl’s father is charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and other counts.

The mother was taken into custody while checked into a treatment facility on charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Her attorney says prosecutors’ push to keep her detained without bail as she awaits trial is unfair.

The Associated Press is not naming the parents to avoid identifying the child, whom authorities have identified as a crime victim.