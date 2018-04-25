BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri evangelist won’t be invited back to a southwestern public school district as a motivational speaker after complaints he veered off-topic by talking about faith.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Bolivar School District hired Bob Holmes to speak to students about substance abuse, bullying and suicide prevention at a February high school assembly.

A parent alleges Holmes discussed his faith during the presentation and invited students to a Christian event.

A Freedom From Religion Foundation attorney sent Bolivar Superintendent Tony Berry a letter last month recounting the parent’s concerns. The letter asks the district to take steps ensuring future assemblies don’t “contain an underlying proselytizing message.”

Attorney Craig Heidemann represents the district. He says the district didn’t intentionally promote improper religious speech and that Holmes won’t be returning.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com