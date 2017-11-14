FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A parent is opposing a school district’s choice of the phoenix as the mascot of a new high school in Farmington, claiming plural forms of the word sound like the term for male genitals.

Kyle Fraughton, a parent of future students of the school, launched an online petition last week, asking the Davis School District to rethink its selection.

Fraughton says the mythical bird mascot would elicit vulgar heckling during school sporting events. His petition has collected a few thousand signatures.

District spokesman Chris Williams says students selected the mascot, and the reaction to it has been overwhelmingly positive. The school plans to keep the word in its singular form.

Farmington High School is under construction and is expected to open in the fall of 2018.