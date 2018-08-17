ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Army spokesman says a paratrooper at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson suffered severe injuries during a drop exercise.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports the injury occurred Thursday at the base’s Malemute Drop Zone.
Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton says the soldier was from the base’s 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
The injured soldier was flown to Providence Alaska Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Crighton says an investigation is in progress.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com