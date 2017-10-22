KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s paramilitary force says it has killed eight alleged “terrorists” in an overnight shootout in Karachi.
A statement issued Sunday says that paramilitary Rangers along with counterterrorism police raided a house, triggering an hours-long shootout. It says five “terrorists” were killed inside the hideout while three others were wounded and later died on the way to a hospital.
The statement says a counterterrorism officer and two paramilitary troops were wounded.
It says two of the gunmen who were killed were identified as members of the Ansar al-Shariya militant group, and that weapons and explosives were seized from the hideout.
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Republicans going beyond hypocrisy with the national debt | Danny Westneat