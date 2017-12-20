DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware paramedic has resigned following his arrest on a charge of stalking his ex-girlfriend.
The Delaware State News reports that Kent County spokeswoman Kelly Pitts said 55-year-old Ralph Douglas Poore resigned Tuesday.
Poore was arrested Monday at his workplace, the Kent County Department of Public Safety.
Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman with Dover Police says Poore’s ex-girlfriend had expressed her desire to end all contact with him in August 2016, after he “repeatedly made statements that placed her in fear for her safety.”
Poore was seen, in uniform, driving a red convertible into the woman’s driveway Monday morning. A neighbor saw him and contacted him, at which point he fled, according to police.
A court hearing is schedule Friday.
Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net