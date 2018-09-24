RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a paraglider was rescued after getting caught in a gust of wind and crashing into a California hillside.

The Press-Enterprise reports a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Violeta Jimenez, of Seattle, had extensive injuries but was able to dial 911 on Saturday after a 5:20 p.m. crash into the hillside of the San Gabriel Mountains near Lytle Creek.

Jimenez was able to give deputies her GPS location from her cellphone.

Because of her injuries and the remote location, Sheriff’s helicopter Air Rescue 6 was used for a hoist rescue. The crew lowered a medic 165 feet (50 meters) to the ground to give Jimenez first aid before she was lifted into the helicopter for transport to a trauma center.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com