BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of people descended upon Boston with rainbow flags and colored beads during the city’s annual gay pride parade.
The 48th Boston Pride Parade began Saturday around noon at Copley Square and ended at City Hall Plaza, where a rainbow flag was raised last Friday to kick off the city’s Pride Week.
Organizers say more than 300 groups took part in the parade. This year’s theme of “Rainbow Resistance” reflects opposition to new and rising threats against the gay community.
This includes a ballot question that organizers say changes protections for transgender people who want equal access to public facilities.
Gay-friendly churches downtown and elsewhere are also hosting faith services Saturday, and a free concert headlined by Martha Wash, a member of the Weather Girls, will take place at City Hall Plaza.