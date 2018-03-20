JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A spokesman for the family of a Papuan teenager who died after 24 hours in Indonesian police custody says the 17-year-old had multiple bruises and injuries, and that it doesn’t accept the explanation he died of alcohol poisoning.

Rico Ayomi died March 13 just hours after police returned him to his family after holding him in custody for alleged theft. According to police, they had rescued him from an angry mob in the coastal West Papua city of Sorong.

A photo released by police showed the dead teenager with a container of 70 percent alcohol placed beside him.

The leader of the Sorong Youth and Student Association, Simon Soren, who is representing Ayomi’s family, said police officers returned Ayomi to his family home unable to stand or speak.