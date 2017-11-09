MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A member of New Hampshire’s Executive Council says he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for the state’s 1st Congressional District in 2018.

Chris Pappas, of Manchester, is serving his third term on the council. He’s also co-owner of the Puritan Backroom, a restaurant run by his family for over 100 years.

Pappas said Thursday delivering every day for every person served at the restaurant has kept them in business. If elected, he said he’d focus on the people’s needs every day.

He’s joining at least four other Democrats to succeed Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after her term ends. Former AFL-CIO head Mark MacKenzie, former Somersworth Mayor Lincoln Soldati, Rochester City Attorney Terence O’Rourke, and former Marine Maura Sullivan are running.

Among Republicans, state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford and former Liquor Commission Chief of Enforcement Eddie Edwards are running.