COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Documents indicate Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s gubernatorial campaign repaid a $3 million loan from the candidate to someone else: her husband.

A copy of the $3 million check from the Republican’s campaign to Donzell Taylor was part of her Thursday campaign finance report. The Associated Press obtained it through a public records request.

The name on the check raises questions for Taylor’s campaign, which cannot legally take loans from anyone other than the candidate.

Taylor previously reported loaning the campaign $3 million on Jan. 26 and repaying herself later that day. If Taylor’s husband was the source of that loan, the money could be considered a campaign contribution. Ohio law caps individual contributions to a statewide candidate at $12,707 a year.

Taylor’s spokesman said he couldn’t immediately comment.