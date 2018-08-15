FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A school board is asking a judge to hold a newspaper in contempt in the case of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.
Attorneys say the motion against the South Florida Sun Sentinel is scheduled to be heard Wednesday. The Broward County board claims the newspaper violated court orders by publishing details about Cruz’s educational background that were supposed to be redacted to protect his privacy.
The Sun Sentinel contends the school board had already exposed those details by mistakenly releasing them in a way anyone could see.
Other issues involving evidence and a trial date could come up at the hearing. Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where classes resume Wednesday.
