NEW YORK (AP) — The American public is getting a chance to view newly discovered Jewish documents that had been presumed destroyed during the Holocaust.
Ten documents on loan from Lithuania’s national library went on display Tuesday at New York’s YIVO (EE’-voh) Institute for Jewish Research.
The institute is working with the Lithuanian government to archive the 170,000-page collection.
A librarian in Lithuania hid the documents in a church basement to protect them from the Nazis during World War II. They resurfaced during a move in 2016, and YIVO confirmed their significance this year.
The wide-ranging collection includes manuscripts by famous Yiddish writers, religious writings, poetry and record books of shuls and yeshivas.
The Manhattan exhibition can be seen by appointment until January.