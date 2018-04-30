BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A community effort to fight hunger is expanding in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Little Free Pantries offer free food and personal care items in business-sponsored wooden boxes. Community members are also encouraged to drop off donations.

Three of the new locations will be in Mandan, including at the Mandan Dog Park and the American Lutheran Church. Many of the new Bismarck pantries will be in parks.

The project’s goal is to be an addition to other programs providing community assistance. The program is supported by an MDU Resources grant, which goes toward building the pantry boxes.

Rough Rider Industries is employing inmates to construct the boxes. Leadership Bismarck-Mandan participant Tony Spilde says the new boxes will soon be setup at their locations.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com