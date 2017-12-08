JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say a panic attack led to a brief closing of the Holland Tunnel.

A woman in the north tube got out of her vehicle and ran on the catwalk toward the exit on Thursday afternoon.

Port Authority Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo tells The Jersey Journal it happened in the north tube, which takes traffic from New York City to New Jersey. Traffic was stopped for about 10 minutes.

The 31-year-old was evaluated by emergency medical services, but declined treatment.