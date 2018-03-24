BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida’s Panhandle say an 85-year-old driver was killed when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in an emailed news release that it happened Saturday morning in Holmes County.

The release said the woman identified as Mellie Marell of Bonifay turned in front of the marked Holmes County Sheriff’s Office patrol car driven by 20-year-old Zachary Nietsch, also of Bonifay. It says his emergency lights and siren were running at the time, but Marell failed to yield the right of way. It also says Nietsch suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The sheriff’s office web page lists Nietsch as a deputy in the patrol division.