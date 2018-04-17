Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s spending panel is scheduled to vote on a $90,000 proposed settlement with a man who says police officers broke his nose after declining to make a statement about a robbery he witnessed.

The Baltimore Sun reports the spending panel is scheduled to vote Wednesday after Donovan Hand, of Irvine, California, brought a lawsuit against four Baltimore police officers.

Police were investigating a break-in and armed robbery in 2015. Hand says he heard something and saw three people running from the crime scene. One of the people threatened him with a knife.

A detective asked him to come to a police station and make a formal statement, but he didn’t want to go.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

At some point, two officers tackled him, breaking his nose. He was charged, taken to jail and assaulted. The charges were eventually dropped.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

The Associated Press