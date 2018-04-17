BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s spending panel is scheduled to vote on a $90,000 proposed settlement with a man who says police officers broke his nose after declining to make a statement about a robbery he witnessed.

The Baltimore Sun reports the spending panel is scheduled to vote Wednesday after Donovan Hand, of Irvine, California, brought a lawsuit against four Baltimore police officers.

Police were investigating a break-in and armed robbery in 2015. Hand says he heard something and saw three people running from the crime scene. One of the people threatened him with a knife.

A detective asked him to come to a police station and make a formal statement, but he didn’t want to go.

At some point, two officers tackled him, breaking his nose. He was charged, taken to jail and assaulted. The charges were eventually dropped.

