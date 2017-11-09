NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is considering a petition to block Nashville development plans near a Civil War fort.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Historical Commission is scheduled to discuss Friends of Fort Negley’s petition for the fort and 21 acres nearby to be declared protected grounds.

Tennessee’s Heritage Protection Act of 2016 prohibits removing historical memorials on public property, unless the controlling public entity requests a waiver and the commission approves it with a two-thirds vote.

More than 2,700 African Americans helped build Fort Negley after Union forces occupied Nashville in 1862.

About 600 to 800 died and many could be buried on the development site, which now hosts an unused baseball stadium.

The development proposal includes park, retail, residential and creative space.

The city is conducting an archaeological study before moving forward.