ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A hearing is set to begin Monday on whether to allow an idle uranium mine in New Mexico to gain active status again.
The New Mexico Mining Commission is holding the two-day hearing after environmentalists asked the panel to review a decision by state Mining and Minerals Division Director Fernando Martinez. His decision in late December greenlighted the Mount Taylor mine’s to return to “active,” or operational, status.
The Mount Taylor Mine has been on standby status for more than 20 years. Its owner, Rio Grande Resources, announced in 2014 that it planned to ask regulators to change the status to active.
The Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment and Amigos Bravos filed the appeal, saying there is no realistic likelihood that mining will take place for the foreseeable future.
