FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A panel of state representatives has taken an early step forward in efforts to improve Kentucky’s struggling adoption and foster care system.

The bipartisan panel adopted a series of recommendations Tuesday as lawmakers look to offer a bill to make changes to the system. The 2018 legislative session starts in January.

House Republican caucus chairman David Meade, who helped lead the panel, says fixing the adoption and foster care system can’t be done in one bill or one legislative session.

He says some of the recommendations probably won’t be incorporated into the legislation.

The recommendations include creating a standardized process to ensure an efficient placement system. Another proposal deals with timelines for cases of terminating parental rights.

Another recommendation calls for more effective efforts to recruit and retain social workers.