CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Despite unseasonably warm weather, some New Hampshire lawmakers remain worried about snow.

A snowstorm prompted dozens of towns to delay their March 14 elections, creating confusion and raising concerns about one state law requiring towns to hold annual elections on the second Tuesday in March, and another law allowing town moderators to move the “voting day of a meeting” in the event of a weather emergency.

Fearing legal problems, lawmakers quickly passed legislation allowing towns that postponed their elections to ratify the results. In hopes of avoiding future problems, they also created a committee to study who should have the authority to reschedule elections and under what circumstances. That group meets Tuesday and has a deadline of Nov. 1 to make recommendations.