WASHINGTON — A panel of experts assembled by the Biden administration concluded Wednesday that stress or psychosomatic reactions could not explain some of the incidents of “Havana syndrome” they had reviewed, and said that radio waves could have caused some of the injuries among CIA officers and diplomats.

The panel, which included government scientists and outside experts, did not try to determine who was responsible for the incidents, and officials said the conclusions did not contradict interim findings by the CIA that unexplained incidents were not the result of a sustained global campaign by Russia or another adversary.

But there are tensions between the panel’s work and the CIA’s conclusions. The panel’s findings could bolster the arguments of victims and lawmakers who believe a hostile foreign nation could have caused at least some of the injuries associated with Havana syndrome, perhaps by using a listening device.

The panel’s conclusions also undercut the arguments of some outside experts that mass hysteria, stress or psychosomatic reactions were the cause of the incidents. The panel found that stress reactions could have contributed to ongoing symptoms, but that no so-called functional illness or mass hysteria could explain the initial injuries in the cases that were the focus of its investigation.

The panel, assembled under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the CIA, was given access to more than 1,000 classified documents as well as medical records of some victims. Its mandate, officials said, was to determine what mechanisms could have caused the injuries.

The panel identified one potential cause as what it called pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, also known as directed energy. It ruled out the possibility that chemical and biological agents, ionizing radiation or audible sounds could have caused the injuries.

Havana syndrome was named after injuries reported by a group of CIA officers and diplomats working in Cuba beginning in late 2016. Since then, incidents have been reported in 70 countries, officials said.

The panel recommended improving the collection of incident and medical data, and it called on doctors to work to identify new medical markers that could be detected in victims and help identify future Havana syndrome cases. In the long term, the panel said that better methods needed to be developed to diagnose inner ear injuries immediately after incidents occur.