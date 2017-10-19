BOSTON (AP) — The state agency created to oversee legal marijuana in Massachusetts has selected its first executive director.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday voted to offer the post to Shawn Collins, the current assistant treasurer and director of policy and legislative affairs under state Treasurer Deb Goldberg.

In that capacity, he helped lay the groundwork for implementation of the voter-approved law that legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

The executive director will serve as the lead staff person and oversee the commission’s daily operations.

The commission says Collins will assume the job after a formal agreement is reached and pending a background check.