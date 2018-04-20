TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A state screening commission has nominated four Pima County Superior Court officials for appointment to fill a vacant judgeship.

The nominees recommended by the Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments are Casey F. McGinley, Lee Ann Roads, Gilbert Rosales Jr. and Laurie B. San Angelo. The retirement of Judge Richard S. Fields created a vacancy.

McGinley is a current Superior Court judge pro tem, Roads is a court hearing officer, and Rosales and San Angelo are commissioners.

McGinley and Roads are Republicans. Rosales is an independent, and San Angelo is a Democrat.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will make the appointment.