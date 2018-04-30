NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A state panel is meeting to consider approval of a bond restructuring for a Pennsylvania corporation that operates several continuing care retirement communities in Delaware.
A proposal to be discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Council on Development Finance involves an application by ACTS Retirement-Life Communities for a bond issuance not to exceed $44 million.
The money would be used for renovation, construction and equipment purchases at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, Country House in Wilmington and Manor House in Seaford.
The council also will consider a request by the Delaware Manufacturing Extension Partnership for a grant of up to $518,000 to provide technical and business assistance to small and medium sized firms in Delaware.
