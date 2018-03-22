BALTIMORE (AP) — A study commissioned after an Episcopal bishop killed a bicyclist while driving drunk in Baltimore criticizes the church’s handling of substance abuse issues and highlights systemic deficiencies.

The Baltimore Sun cites a March report from the Commission on Impairment and Leadership that concludes the policies and cultural attitudes of the Episcopal Church U.S.A. have enabled an “abdication of accountability” and prevented clergy members and communities from addressing “impaired clergy.” The church’s House of Bishops commissioned the study.

The 11-person panel of Episcopal leaders used case studies to determine the church has “an inadequate theological understanding of forgiveness,” which superseded taking responsibility for the consequences of behavior. The report said that the church’s structure detrimentally impacted nearly every examined case by essentially fostering inaction.

Although the study was motivated by the December 2014 death of cyclist Thomas Palermo, the report did not explicitly name Heather Elizabeth Cook, the then-second-highest-ranking leader in the Maryland diocese, who’s serving a seven-year sentence for his death. The church’s screening practices drew scrutiny at that time when it emerged that the search committee that elevated her to be the diocese’s first female bishop was aware of a 2010 drunken-driving arrest.

The report homed in on the church’s vetting process, calling procedures for background checks and pre-employment investigations inconsistent. It said the most commonly used system for clergy background checks heavily relies on a self-report questionnaire that’s hard to verify.

The panel said previous attempts by the church’s governing body to address substance abuse were largely inadequate and did not reflect the urgency of the issue.

The commission made several recommendations to bolster preventive measures and effective responses and shore up currently insufficient education on substance abuse issues. The core recommendations focused on five points of accountability, including screening; training; transition and deployment; wellness; and ongoing oversight.

A top aide to Maryland Bishop Eugene Sutton Taylor, the Rev. Canon Scott Slater, says the report is part of a continuing process and will keep the momentum going for change he says is already underway

