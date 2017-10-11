EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A citizen advisory committee has voted to rename Eugene’s downtown plaza in honor of Ken Kesey, the author of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and “Sometimes a Great Notion.”
The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/tAeSoL ) the recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will discuss the matter next week.
The square is named Broadway Plaza, but in recent years many have been calling it Kesey Square.
The square includes a statue of the local author reading to his grandchildren. It was dedicated in 2003, two years after his death in Eugene.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com