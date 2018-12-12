MACON, Ga. (AP) — A commission considering a replacement for Georgia’s antiquated voting system plans to hold a last meeting in January before finalizing recommendations to lawmakers.

The Secure, Accessible and Fair Elections Commission discussed different voting systems Wednesday and the criteria members must consider in making recommendations.

Election security experts warned the electronic touchscreen machines Georgia uses are vulnerable to hacking and lack an auditable paper trail to confirm votes were recorded correctly. A key issue is whether the commission will recommend electronic touchscreen machines that print paper ballots or paper ballots marked by hand with a pen.

The commission work predates a controversy over Democrat Stacey Abrams’ loss to Republican Brian Kemp for governor. A group backed by Abrams subsequently filed a federal lawsuit challenging the way Georgia elections are run.