PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island panel has approved financial incentives for four companies, three already in the state and one planning to move there.

The Providence Journal reports the Commerce Corporation Board of Directors approved the incentives Monday for Epiq Systems Inc., Mearthane Products Corporation, MindImmune Therapeutics Inc. and CREMedical.

Epiq Systems, an Atlanta-based data company, is expected to bring 25 jobs to the state by 2020. The company will receive tax credits once the state gets income taxes from the jobs.

Cranston-based Mearthane Products will receive $40,574 to develop a new process for creating a type of urethane.

Kingston-based MindImmune and CREMedical are getting nearly $100,000 to partner with the University of Rhode Island for Alzheimer’s disease therapies and brain-monitoring equipment improvements.

