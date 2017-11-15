CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A legislative panel has advanced a bill to cut roughly $16 million from Wyoming schools and another to add computer science to the educational program.
The bill endorsed Tuesday by Joint Education Committee would make cuts through a number of relatively small changes, such as adjusting how schools calculate their enrollment to ensure no students are counted more than once.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the bill would also cut about $2 million in testing dollars and change how groundskeepers are funded.
The bill will go before the full Legislature when it meets early next year.
Wyoming’s schools are expected to face a $340 million shortfall for day-to-day operations in the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com