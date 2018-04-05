Nation & World Panama withdraws its ambassador from Venezuela amid heightened tensions between the countries Originally published April 5, 2018 at 5:13 pm Updated April 5, 2018 at 5:15 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Panama withdraws its ambassador from Venezuela amid heightened tensions between the countries. The Associated Press Next StoryJury finding in California mansion death will be appealed Previous StoryRemains found in woods during search for missing man